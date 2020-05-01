Goochland Drive-In Theater re-opens, tickets sold out for opening weekend

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The wait is officially over! The Goochland Drive-in Theater is back open for the first time since last year.
Tickets for opening weekend sold out the day they went on sale, but that’s partially due to some social distancing restrictions they’ve put in place.
Owner John Heidel says he’s excited for the re-opening as he’s found the perfect solution to continue social distancing.
“Number one - 50% capacity of vehicles limited; our bathrooms - two people at a time in the restroom; we invested in touch-free faucets, touch-free soap and touch-free towels,” said Heidel.
According to Heidel, taking more precautions are the steps necessary to keep everyone safe.
“We want to be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Heidel.
The theater usually opens up in March, but Heidel says he didn’t want to rush things.
“Truth be told we could probably have all 450 spaces full but were not going to do that we’re tiptoeing back into this,” said Heidel.
Slowly easing back into the norm, Heidel is excited for what’s to come as tickets have already sold out for the opening weekend.
“The drive has always been that bubble from the stresses and drama in the world, and we’re going to need that more than ever,” said Heidel.
While selling out is good news for the Goochland Drive-In, John says social distancing will remain a top priority as the big screen lights up under the stars.
“Other drives in have been open around the country but we held off opening until now and we wanted to do it right and we believe we’ve done it right. We’ll tiptoe into it, then walk, then run,” said Heidel.
Playing on the big screen for opening weekend will be ‘Trolls World Tour’ and Robert Downey Jr.'s new movie called ‘Doolittle.’
Interested in purchasing tickets for next week, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.