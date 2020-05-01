Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with just a few Friday showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few leftover showers on Friday lead to a gorgeous Saturday
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. One round in the early morning (tapering 7-8am) and another chance in the afternoon and evening. This showers could bring gusty winds and maybe even some ice pellets (graupel)! Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Increasing cloudiness. Late shower possible. Lows near 50, highs in the low 80s. Shower possible in the afternoon. (Rain Chance 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible early in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, high around 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and cool, showers possible evening or night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A few showers. Lows mid 40s, highs mid 60s. Rain chance 40%
