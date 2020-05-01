Family member charged in connection to shooting of 15-year-old in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening. (Source: NBC12)
April 30, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:28 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a family member has been charged after a 15-year-old was shot on Thursday evening.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to 10200 block of Ronaldton Road for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Teen shot in Chesterfield. Brent Solomon NBC12 is on the scene and found out the child is expected to be ok.

At the scene, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Chynekqua J. Walker, 19, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, obstructing justice. Police said she is related to the teen.

Chynekqua J. Walker
Chynekqua J. Walker (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Police said when they arrived, they also found a person with a warrant unrelated to the incident. That person was arrested in connection to the warrant.

