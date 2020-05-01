Family member charged in connection to shooting of 15-year-old in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a family member has been charged after a 15-year-old was shot on Thursday evening.
Police were called around 6 p.m. to 10200 block of Ronaldton Road for an assault with a deadly weapon.
At the scene, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Chynekqua J. Walker, 19, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, obstructing justice. Police said she is related to the teen.
Police said when they arrived, they also found a person with a warrant unrelated to the incident. That person was arrested in connection to the warrant.
