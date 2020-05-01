Easy recipes for Mother’s Day brunch at home

(WWBT) - Many great restaurants offer Mother’s Day brunch specials, but getting dressed up and going out to a crowded place may not be what you’re looking for.
So, if you’d rather stay in your pajamas and enjoy a home-cooked meal, we have you covered. And we’re making it easy so you don’t have to spend the whole day cooking... because who wants to do that!?
Bobby Flay’s Mustard Glazed Baked Ham and Pimento Cheese Biscuits are perfect for spring time. But of course, Bobby makes everything from scratch… and well, we’re just not going to do that.BISCUITS – Buy them!No, not the ones in the can. The bakery at your grocery store is probably making them fresh daily. Kroger and Wal-Mart always have them.HAM – Just touch it upGet a cooked, ready-to-eat ham from the store or local butcher – about 8 oz per personMix up a good glaze with items you probably already have in the refrigerator, pour over the ham and bake at 350′ for about an hour.
GLAZE RECIPE
- 1 cup bbq sauce (any brand or flavor)
- 1/4 cup brown sugar (unpacked)
- 2 tbsp honey
- 3 tbsp hot sauce (adjust amount to taste)
- 1 tbsp yellow mustard
*Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes, stirring often
PIMENTO CHEESE – You have to actually make this, because it’s just better that way
- 4 cups (1 lb) shredded cheddar cheese – shred it yourself
- 4 oz. cream cheese (softened)
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 jar (6 oz) dices pimentos (drained)
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp course black pepper
*Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl until well blended. Refrigerate for at least one hour.Layer pimento cheese and ham on the biscuits, then pop in the oven at 200′ for about 5-7 minutes, just enough to warm everything up.
Ok, ok, you don’t need Martha Stewart’s skills to make a good fruit salad… but we love Martha so she’s getting a shout out on this one!
We like the idea of using fresh, ripe peaches and plums, fresh berries and fresh pineapple. And while you can use orange juice, you can mix in freshly squeezed naval oranges to punch it up further.Most importantly, seek out fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced.
- Combine fruit in a mixing bowl.
- Fold in juice.
- Garnish with mint leaves.
*Make this a little fancier by serving it in a martini glass or brandy sniffer
You can’t have Sunday brunch without mimosas.
Of course, it’s easy to just mix up some basic orange juice and cheap champagne… but you can do better than that! We love this recipe from the Neelys, but we are making a couple of tweaks.
First and foremost, use Prosecco instead of champagne! It’s a little sweeter and smoother… and more affordable.
If you have the option, go for some freshly squeezed OJ.
We also think you can substitute/add Peach Schnapps as a cheaper option and a different taste when it comes to Liqueur.
Layer juice in glasses, fill about half way. Add Liqueur. Top with Prosecco.
