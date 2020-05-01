Easy recipes for Mother’s Day brunch at home

Bobby Flay’s Mustard Glazed Baked Ham and Pimento Cheese Biscuits are perfect for spring time. But of course, Bobby makes everything from scratch… and well, we’re just not going to do that.BISCUITS – Buy them!No, not the ones in the can. The bakery at your grocery store is probably making them fresh daily. Kroger and Wal-Mart always have them.HAM – Just touch it upGet a cooked, ready-to-eat ham from the store or local butcher – about 8 oz per personMix up a good glaze with items you probably already have in the refrigerator, pour over the ham and bake at 350′ for about an hour.