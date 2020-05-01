Drummer Tony Allen, driver of Afrobeat sound, dies at 79

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 5, 2017, pioneering African drummer Tony Allen, whose influential career spanned decades and continents, poses for a portrait ahead of a concert with Senegalese musician Cheikh Lo in Dakar, Senegal. Tony Allen, the driver of the Afrobeat sound who formed a partnership with guitarist and composer Fela Kuti, died of aortic failure at the Pompidou Hospital in Paris aged 79 on Thursday night, his manager Eric Trosset confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP)