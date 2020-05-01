Doctors warn COVID-19 has caused strokes in young people with mild coronavirus symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are asking people to be more alert when it comes to detecting the signs of a stroke.
Based on trends from places like Wuhan and New York City, more people in their 30s and 40s are experiencing deadly strokes due to COVID-19. The symptoms of a stroke include slurred speech, weakness in the arms or legs, and changes in vision.
“We’re seeing in the community more people that are dying from diseases that two months ago they weren’t,” Interventional Neuroradiologist Dr. John Gaughen said. "I think it’s important for people out in the community to recognize what we have created at both UVA and Martha Jefferson and any local hospital. We are working very diligently to create a safe environment.”
Plenty of stroke treatment options are available if caught early enough. Experts say that’s why recognizing the warning signs is so important.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.