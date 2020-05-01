Chesterfield police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man from Chesterfield is missing.
On April 27, Cody J. Graham, 36, was last seen leaving a relative’s residence located in the 11200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and has not returned.
Graham is described as 6′3, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Graham has both arms sleeved with tattoos.
Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
