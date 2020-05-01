Charlottesville’s Lee and Jackson statues vandalized overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews from the City of Charlottesville have to clean-up new vandalism to two confederate monuments downtown.
Someone spray-painted “the pandemic” on the bases of the monuments to Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Graffiti arrows point up to the statues themselves.
The vandalism was discovered Friday morning in Market Street and Court Square parks. The statues have been vandalized numerous times in the last few years.
Activists have been pushing the city to remove the monuments since 2016, calling them racist. The General Assembly just passed a bill to allow localities to decide what to do with monuments like these, but Charlottesville city leaders have yet to announce any next steps.
