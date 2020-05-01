Canterbury Rehab coordinates virtual outreach program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has coordinated a virtual outreach program called, “The Write Touch”.
Due to visitations suspended, social distancing protocols, and the cancellations of communal dining and group activities, Canterbury Rehab is working to help residents feel connected during this challenging time.
Canterbury Rehab wants people in the community to brighten residents’ spirits by sending e-cards.
Anyone who is interested can make their own e-cards or make e-card from websites such as Punch Bowl and Blue Mountain. Both sites offer free trials.
The community can send e-cards to canterburycares@canterburyrehab.com.
