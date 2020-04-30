YMCA of Greater Richmond hosts ‘Fill the Bus’ drive for community food banks

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 10:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The YMCA of Greater Richmond announced they will be hosting a Fill the Bus drive at YMCA locations in Richmond for community food banks and pantries.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond is partnering with local food banks and pantries on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to ensure they are able to fill the need for the people they serve.

Donations will be accepted at YMCA locations in a drive-thru style contactless drop-off.

