Walmart gives its Virginia associates $4.8 million in cash bonuses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walmart announced on Thursday that it was giving its associates in Virginia $4.8 million in cash bonuses.
Walmart also gave associates $180 million in cash bonuses nationwide.
“When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times,” a release said.
In less than six weeks, Walmart has also reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide to help employ those impacted by COVID-19.
