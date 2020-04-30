United Soccer League extends season delay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United Soccer League has extended its temporary suspension of the 2020 Championship and League One seasons.
The previous suspension ran through May 10 but due to the continuing pandemic, the USL is awaiting further instruction from health officials before announcing a new date to resume play.
“Both leagues have also extended their respective team training moratoriums through May 15. However, USL is also exploring scenarios that would allow for players to return to training facilities to conduct individual or small group work prior to May 15,” the USL said.
Any reopening would be done in accordance with local and state guidelines.
“As things stand today, the USL is still in a position to reschedule all matches in both leagues affected by the COVID-19 crisis to date, and will continue to receive guidance from public health experts, as well as a national medical task force comprised of other professional sports leagues and organizations from around the country. While a complete season remains the preferred outcome of any return to play scenario, a variety of alternative competitive formats in both the Championship and League One are also being explored as the USL continues to prioritize the health and wellness of everyone involved,” the USL said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.