Two tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights

Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other along I-95 south in Colonial Heights. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 30, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 6:26 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other along I-95 south in Colonial Heights.

On April 30 at 10:20 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95. Troopers originally said the crash was in Chesterfield County but later said it was in Colonial Heights.

According to police, a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling pharmaceuticals was traveling southbound in the left lane when the driver attempted to veer back into the right lane.

After veering back into the right lane, the tractor-trailer sideswiped a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling flour that was in the right lane.

Both Freightliners lost control, striking the guardrail and running off the left side of the road.

The tractor-trailer hauling flour overturned, losing its load.

The driver of the tractor-trailer hauling flour was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer hauling pharmaceuticals were both wearing seatbelts and were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

