Two tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other along I-95 south in Chesterfield County.
On April 30 at 10:20 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95.
According to police, a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling pharmaceuticals was traveling southbound in the left lane when the driver attempted to veer back into the right lane.
After veering back into the right lane, the tractor-trailer sideswiped a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling flour that was in the right lane.
Both Freightliners lost control, striking the guardrail and running off the left side of the road.
The tractor-trailer hauling flour overturned, losing it’s load.
The driver of the tractor-trailer hauling flour was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer hauling pharmaceuticals were both wearing seatbelts and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
