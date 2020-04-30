St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces COVID-19 Relief Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has announced a COVID-19 Relief Fund for vulnerable Richmond non-profits.
St. Paul’s made an investment of $150,000 to serve those in the Richmond area who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund will be administered by St. Paul’s leadership who will work diligently to monitor any daily changes in the community.
St. Paul’s parishioners and the general public may donate to the fund to make a larger and more collective impact by clicking here.
Organizers that are interested in applying for funds from The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church COVID-19 relief fund can visit St. Paul’s website to complete a grant application.
Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis as funds are available and needs exist.
