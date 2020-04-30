Richmond police search for man they say stole cigarettes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the man they say stole packs of cigarettes from a business.
On April 16, security video caught a man breaking the window of a business in the 400 block of West Broad Street. He then went behind the counter, grabbed a plastic bag and then put packs of cigarettes in the bag.
The man then ran away from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
