Richmond City employee dies from virus; Stoney extends closure of offices until May 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City employee is one of the latest people to lose their life to COVID-19.
The City of Richmond now has 339 positive cases and 15 people have died from the disease. A city employee died from the virus on Wednesday.
“There’s no indication that the coworkers or the residents were exposed," said Mayor Levar Stoney.
Stoney said there have been 11 positive cases within the city’s workforce. He says employees who have tested positive are asked to quarantine for 14 days until they test negative for the virus twice.
The city also shared some insight into testing in low-income neighborhoods this week.
Dr. Danny Avula said 42 tests were administered in Hillside Monday, 115 were administered in Creighton on Tuesday, and 50 were administered in Gilpin as of around noon Thursday.
As for the number of positive cases, Dr. Avula says the health department is working to be sensitive to those who were tested.
“Particularly as we seek to build trust with low-income residents of public housing, one of the things I didn’t want to do was provide another potential criticism for public housing residents," said Dr. Danny Avula, the Richmond Henrico Health Department Director.
The city hopes to continue testing in low-income neighborhoods over the coming weeks.
“We will definitely be in Nottingham green in western Henrico, and then we’re kind of finalizing one other neighborhood and then depending on the demand and interest, in some of our other public housing, or other low-income communities,” said Dr. Avula.
Some good news though, Stoney said construction is on time for both Henry Marsh and Cardinal Elementary Schools, as well as River City Middle School. They are still set to open in the fall.
The City of Richmond offices will remain closed through May 17, but essential employees will still report to work.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.