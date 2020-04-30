Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening.
Police were called around 6 p.m. to 10200 block of Ronaldton Road for an assault with a deadly weapon.
At the scene, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said when they arrived, they also found a person with a warrant unrelated to the incident. That person was arrested in connection to the warrant.
Officials said one person is being questioned in connection to the shooting and they are not searching for any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
