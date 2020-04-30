Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in Chesterfield

Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in Chesterfield
Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening. (Source: NBC12)
April 30, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 7:42 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to 10200 block of Ronaldton Road for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Teen shot in Chesterfield. Brent Solomon NBC12 is on the scene and found out the child is expected to be ok.

Posted by NBC12 on Thursday, April 30, 2020

At the scene, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said when they arrived, they also found a person with a warrant unrelated to the incident. That person was arrested in connection to the warrant.

Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening.
Chesterfield police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Thursday evening. (Source: NBC12)

Officials said one person is being questioned in connection to the shooting and they are not searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.