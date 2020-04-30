Northam urges ‘larger role’ for feds on poultry worker safety but advocates press state to step up

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order Tuesday invoking the Defense Production Act to ensure meat processing facilities remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam is calling on the administration to provide additional assistance to protect plant workers.
“If we declare that workers at meat processing plants are essential, then it is imperative that we continue to support their health and well-being,” said Northam at his regular Wednesday press conference.
“I sincerely hope that with this executive order, the president is signaling that the federal government will play a much larger role in keeping the employees of these meat processing plants safe and provide federal support to ensure every worker has protection, including adequate (personal protective equipment),” he continued.
Northam’s remarks followed the deployment this week of a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Virginia’s Eastern Shore, which has seen emerging outbreaks of COVID-19 at the Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms processing plants in Temperanceville and Accomac, respectively.
On Wednesday morning, Virginia Department of Health Eastern Region Public Information Officer Larry Hill said that four CDC representatives had already arrived on the Eastern Shore, with others expected later in the day.
“There’s more coming, we’re just not sure what kind of representation they’re sending to us yet,” said Hill.
The Department of Health has refused to confirm numbers of COVID-19 cases at individual poultry processing facilities, but officials at the Eastern Shore’s sole hospital, Riverside Shore Memorial, told The Washington Post this week that there have been nearly 100 cases linked to the Tyson plant and about 80 linked to the Perdue plant.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.