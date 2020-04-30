NIH: antiviral drug tested at UVA speeds COVID-19 recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -In what some doctors are calling an important first step in the fight against the COVID-19 novel Coronavirus, researchers may have finally found the first effective treatment for the disease. In an international clinical trial, an anti-viral drug, tested in part at UVA Medical Center, showed significant and positive results: patients recovered 30% faster than average.
Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral, designed not just for treatment of one virus but for many. A product of the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, it has been in development for the better part of a decade. While it does not cure the virus, the trial results showed it could help patients recover faster and potentially reduce mortality rate.
“The virus actually is targeted by this medicine," UVA Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Taison Bell explained. “The targets are the parts of virus that it uses to replicate itself.”
Due to its rapid testing capability and the facilities present in the Health System, UVA Medical Center was chosen as one of 16 sites around the globe to participate in the study. Testing in the trial included two groups of patients with severe cases of COVID-19: one group given Remdesivir, and one given a placebo. Monitored treatment continued for 10 days.
“What we were able to see, was that, patients that received Remdesivir as opposed to placebo had a statistically significantly shorter time to recovery,” UVA Health’s Lead Trial Investigator Dr. Patrick Jackson said. "It means folks getting out of hospital sooner, feeling better sooner, fewer resource uses in our health care system.”
Patients in the Remdesivir group were hospitalized for only 11 days on average, as opposed to 15 days for the placebo group. While mortality rate benefits were not statistically significant, the death rate of patients that received Remdesivir was also more than 3% lower than placebo patients.
UVA Health’s trial will continue into a second phase, testing Remdesivir when taken in conjunction with other possible treatments.
“That phase two is going to look at a combination of Remdesivir with another drug that affects how the immune system responds to infections," Dr. Jackson said. "We’ll see if that combination of therapies might result in a better effect.”
Currently, Remdesivir is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the only way for patients to access it is through clinical trials. However, the FDA is potentially looking into emergency authorizations to allow more people to be treated with it as soon as possible.
Antiviral Drug Tested at UVA Speeds COVID-19 Recovery, NIH Reports
Remdesivir Appears to Improve Survival, Preliminary Data Suggests
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 30, 2020 – The antiviral drug remdesivir, tested against COVID-19 at UVA Health and other sites, helped patients with advanced cases recover 31% faster than patients who received a placebo, the National Institutes of Health reports. The drug also appeared to improve survival.
Trial-wide, the median recovery time for patients who received remdesivir was 11 days, compared with 15 days for those who received placebo, according to preliminary data released by the NIH. In terms of mortality, 11.6% of placebo recipients died, compared with only 8% of remdesivir recipients.
“This is the first clinical trial to demonstrate an effective treatment for COVID-19,” said Patrick Jackson, MD, the principal investigator of the trial at UVA. “Remdesivir will be one tool we can use to turn the tide of this pandemic.”
For the study’s purposes, “recovery” was defined as being well enough to leave the hospital or return to normal activities. The NIH said it would release additional details in a forthcoming report, but it did not specify when the report would be released.
“I’m extremely proud for the clinical research staff, pharmacists and others who helped us launch this trial in record time,” said Taison Bell, MD, a UVA critical care and infectious disease specialist. “Because of their efforts, we were able to get a win for our community in the fight against COVID-19.”
About the Remdesivir Trial
Remdesivir has been tested at UVA and 67 other hospitals around the world as part of the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial, or ACTT. It is the first trial of a potential medication to treat COVID-19 launched in the United States. By the time enrollment was completed April 19, a total of 1,063 patients had been enrolled in the randomized, controlled trial, the NIH reported.
Hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 and significant symptoms – including difficulty breathing, using supplemental oxygen or needing a ventilator – were eligible to participate. Participants were assigned at random to receive either remdesivir or a placebo intravenously for as long as 10 days. Patients otherwise received the current standard of care.
After the encouraging initial results, remdesivir will move into a second phase of testing, in which it will be compared to another drug, baricitini, to determine which is the most effective treatment option.
K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, noted the urgent importance of the research conducted at UVA and other trial sites.
“It is vital we find effective treatments for this very serious illness,” he said. “I’m proud UVA has been part of this trial, and I have deep gratitude for all the researchers and care providers who are working tirelessly in the battle against COVID-19.”
To keep up with the latest medical research news from UVA, subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog at http://makingofmedicine.virginia.edu.