Miss America to help judge Richmond-area virtual science fair

“Now, more than ever, it is a great time to inspire scientific curiosity in the students in our community, who could be the breakthrough researchers of tomorrow, finding cures for diseases similar to COVID-19,” said Bruce P. Kupper, president of MEDARVA Healthcare. “Miss America, Camille Schrier has demonstrated that science is exciting and every student should be encouraged to explore their interests in science. MEDARVA Healthcare is delighted to join Miss America in her efforts “to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and careers for girls.”