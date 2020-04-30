Miss America to help judge Richmond-area virtual science fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier, is set to help judge MEDARVA Healthcare’s virtual science fair.
Submissions from middle and high school students region-wide are being accepted through May 15.
“I’m excited that MEDARVA Healthcare has asked me to be a part of this fun and important project,” said Schrier, who is a graduate of Virginia Tech and a current Doctor of Pharmacy student at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Thanks to MEDARVA Healthcare, students now have an opportunity to share the ideas and talent they would have showcased if schools hadn’t been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Students are to investigate a topic, submit a summary, an experiment design diagram and a short video highlighting the project. Students have the chance to win monetary prizes, including $1,500 for first place in both the middle and high school categories.
“Now, more than ever, it is a great time to inspire scientific curiosity in the students in our community, who could be the breakthrough researchers of tomorrow, finding cures for diseases similar to COVID-19,” said Bruce P. Kupper, president of MEDARVA Healthcare. “Miss America, Camille Schrier has demonstrated that science is exciting and every student should be encouraged to explore their interests in science. MEDARVA Healthcare is delighted to join Miss America in her efforts “to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and careers for girls.”
The virtual science fair is open to Richmond-area students in grades 6-12.
