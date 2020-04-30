Man walks out on job after he says employer didn’t do enough to protect workers, customers

“Although it is our general policy that we do not comment on personnel matters, please be assured that we take very seriously all health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our employees and customers is and always has been a top priority. From the very beginning, we have taken all measures required to ensure that we are compliant, and we have continued to adjust as new recommendations are given to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers,” company representative Danialle Gionet said in a statement.