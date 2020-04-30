Legend Brewing Company introducing new ale featuring dog adopted from Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As part of Be Kind To Animals Week, Legend Brewing Company is debuting the release of a new ale featuring a dog adopted from the Richmond SPCA.
Brady’s Blonde Ale - a 5.9% abv blonde ale - was created as part of an auction package at last year’s Fur Ball. The ale will be available starting Friday, May 8.
“Customers can add a growler of Brady’s Blonde Ale for only $10 (normally $12), a four-pack of beer for $5 (normally $6.29) or a pint for only $2 with any food purchase. For Be Kind to Animals Week, the pub has added a vegetarian-friendly family meal of fettuccini alfredo with broccoli and roasted red bell peppers,” a release said.
Legend Brewing Company says the ale has a zippy, citrusy hop aroma complemented by mild notes of honey and spice.
“The smiling blonde dog who is prominent on each can is Brady, the beloved companion of Jack and Katherine Nelson, who adopted him from the Richmond SPCA in January of 2019. The Nelsons’ winning bid of $14,000 for the auction package went to the Richmond SPCA’s Cinderella Fund and is being used to deliver lifesaving veterinary treatment to sick and injured dogs and cats taken into the care of the local nonprofit humane society,” Legend Brewing Company said.
