Legend Brewing Company introducing new ale featuring dog adopted from Richmond SPCA

“The smiling blonde dog who is prominent on each can is Brady, the beloved companion of Jack and Katherine Nelson, who adopted him from the Richmond SPCA in January of 2019. The Nelsons’ winning bid of $14,000 for the auction package went to the Richmond SPCA’s Cinderella Fund and is being used to deliver lifesaving veterinary treatment to sick and injured dogs and cats taken into the care of the local nonprofit humane society,” Legend Brewing Company said.