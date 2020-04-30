Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-CYBERSTALKING-ARREST
Man accused of racist threats expected to plead guilty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A white man charged with making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty on Thursday. Daniel McMahon's change-of-plea hearing originally was set for March 16, but a judge postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s hearing is expected to be conducted by video conference. The Brandon, Florida, man was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council. An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.
Virginia allowing elective medical procedures to resume
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state will allow doctors and dentists to resume elective procedures Friday. The governor imposed the ban last month in an effort to reserve capacity in the state’s health care system for coronavirus patients and personal protective equipment such as face masks for providers treating those patients. Northam said Wednesday that the state has avoided a surge in hospitalized patients like in Italy and New York and is in a much better spot in terms of having enough supplies and capacities than it was a few weeks ago. Veterinarians will also be allowed to see pets for nonemergencies.
Virginia avoids ban on catching fish used to make fish oil
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia will avoid a federal fishing moratorium on a species of fish that’s used to make fish-oil pills and other products. Such a ban would have impacted a company called Omega Protein that employs more than 200 fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore. The U.S. Commerce Department threatened to issue a moratorium after Omega Protein exceeded catch limits in the bay for a fish called Atlantic menhaden. The moratorium was avoided because the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted on Tuesday to incorporate the catch limits into the state's regulations.
Virginia Beach: Full file on mass shooting won't be released
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Beach Police Department says it will not release its complete investigative file into last year’s mass shooting when it’s finished. The city said it will instead release a summary of its findings. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that city officials will likely complete their final investigative report this fall. Last year’s shooting by a city employee killed 12 people and critically injured four others. Some of the victims’ families say the entire file should be released. Kevin Martingayle, an attorney for the widower of victim Kate Nixon, said there is no reason to keep the file secret because the shooter is dead.
Maryland governor: poultry plant actions taken due to virus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced actions to address outbreaks of the coronavirus at poultry processing plants. Hogan said he participated in a call with the White House on Wednesday and other governors that included Delaware Gov. John Carney and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Hogan says a virus testing site will be opened at the Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland, to test workers at the Perdue plant there and the Amick processing plant in Hurlock, Maryland. Hogan says Maryland now has 262 lab-confirmed virus cases associated with poultry workers. He says state and federal resources are deploying to support the testing.
Virginia waives witness signature for some absentee voters
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's attorney general says some voters submitting absentee ballots in the June primary won't be required to have a witness sign the envelope. Attorney General Mark Herring stated Tuesday that officials will accept absentee ballots without a witness signature for voters who wouldn't be able to safely find someone else to sign it. Herring said the agreement will protect public health amid the coronavirus pandemic by not forcing voters to break social distancing orders. The agreement was reached after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the state law that requires a witness signature. The agreement will be limited to the June 23 election.
Fairfax County Police move forward on body camera plan
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s most populous county is moving ahead this week with its plan to outfit police officers with body-worn cameras. Fairfax Police Chief Edwin Roessler said the first phase of the three-year program to outfit officers with cameras begins on Friday. That first phase begins with more than 400 cameras being put into service. Plans call for similar numbers of cameras to be phased in for each of the next two years. Year one of the project costs about $4.3 million. Finishing the program over the next two years will require an additional $6.7 million. Roessler warned future funding could be delayed because of budget woes caused by the coronavirus.
New York hospital ship set to return to Virginia on Thursday
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has announced that the hospital ship sent to relieve stressed New York City hospitals as coronavirus cases surged will leave this week and return to its homeport in Virginia. Officials said in a statement Tuesday that the USNS Comfort will set sail for Norfolk on Thursday. The ship docked in Manhattan on March 30. It was originally deployed to care for non-coronavirus patients, but soon began accepting those with the virus as the city’s hospitals continued to crowd. Officials say the ship will now restock and remain ready for possible future deployments.