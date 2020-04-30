Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini feels fortunate to have undergone colon cancer surgery before doctors became absorbed in treating COVID-19, and now he’s diligently and carefully working to avoid the virus while receiving chemotherapy. Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer on March 6 and had surgery on March 12. He wears a mask every time he leaves the house and is particularly cautious in the days after having chemotherapy. Since he has to visit the doctor's office alone for treatment, Mancini says he passes the time during the three-hour session by watching episodes of “The Wire."
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option on All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, keeping him under contract through 2021. Drafted 16th overall out of Alabama in 2017, Humphrey has seven career interceptions and returned two fumbles for touchdowns last season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after a season in which he reached career highs with 65 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA rookies will start receiving health benefits this week. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the benefits will begin Friday. Medical benefits usually are offered once training camp starts. With camps delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, first-year players will now be covered. The commissioner says WNBA veterans, who already receive year-round health benefits, will not have any break in their coverage.