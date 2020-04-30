Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini feels fortunate to have undergone colon cancer surgery before doctors became absorbed in treating COVID-19, and now he’s diligently and carefully working to avoid the virus while receiving chemotherapy. Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer on March 6 and had surgery on March 12. He wears a mask every time he leaves the house and is particularly cautious in the days after having chemotherapy. Since he has to visit the doctor's office alone for treatment, Mancini says he passes the time during the three-hour session by watching episodes of “The Wire."