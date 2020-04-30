GRTC warns riders of possible service disruptions as drivers get tested for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is warning riders of possible significant service disruptions or cancelations Friday as drivers voluntarily take paid leave to get tested for COVID-19.
This comes after the first bus driver tested positive for coronavirus.
“As staff await results, which can take a day or two, GRTC requests that customers prepare to make alternative arrangements for all essential trips through this weekend,” GRTC said.
GRTC said it plans to have at least one bus in service on all routes Friday, but that means many routes have hourly service.
If there are not enough staff members to put at least minimal services on routes, GRTC may cancel fixed-route service entirely.
" If this happens, GRTC will put on-demand service in place for urgent and essential trips to medical facilities that cannot be met due to canceled transit services. This will only be available if bus service is significantly disrupted or canceled, and the number for on-demand service will be released with a new service disruption notice," GRTC said.
All critical health care trips on GRTC CARE service will be met.
All service impacts will be posted on GRTC’s website.
