Free gym workouts for toddlers, elementary kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gyminny Kids is a kids’ gym in California but right now - during the stay at home mandates - the gym is offering free online content.
They have gymnastics, dancing, art and story time classes. The live stream schedule is posted every day on Instagram and Facebook. There is ongoing content on youtube as well.
So, you basically just need a tv, phone or tablet and you’re good to go. For older kids, there’s a ninja class - complete with ninja moves.
“Virtual classes and video content will give the students a fun outlet, keep them productive and in shape. The idea is to keep a sense of normalcy,” said Daniel Gundert, Director of Operations.
