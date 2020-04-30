Former UVA student files another appeal of murder conviction

RICHMOND, Va. - A former University of Virginia student who was convicted of killing his former girlfriend has filed another appeal.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that George Wesley Huguely V filed a civil challenge in federal court on Wednesday. Previous state and federal appeals have failed.
Huguely is now 32 and serving a 23-year sentence for the second-degree murder of Yeardley Love in 2010. She was a 22-year-old UVA lacrosse player who was found dead in her apartment.
Huguely has claimed that the two briefly struggled on the floor of her bedroom following a day of heavy drinking. But his lawyers have maintained that Haguely’s actions did not lead to Love’s death.
