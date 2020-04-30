Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for 2” of rain plus possible strong thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SOAKING 2″ of rain likely. Could be more in spots EAST of I-95
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain. Flood Watch in effect during the morning and afternoon for 2″ of rain. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out. SW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: near 100%). Drying out in RVA after 4-5pm.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. This showers could bring gusty winds and maybe even some ice pellets! Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and very warm. Lows near 50, highs in the low 80s. Shower possible overnight.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible early in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, showers possible evening or night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
