Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for 2” of rain plus possible strong thunderstorms

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain. Flood Watch in effect during the morning and afternoon for 2″ of rain. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out. SW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: near 100%). Drying out in RVA after 4-5pm.