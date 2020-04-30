Dominion Energy customers to see a decrease in billing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy says Virginia customers will see a $6 discount on their billing each month starting on May 1.
“The cost of fuel has gone down and we’re passing the savings directly on to customers,” Dominion Energy said.
Typical residential customers in Virginia can expect to see their bill drop by about $6 a month due to a drop in the fuel charge - the cost of fuel for power stations.
“The reduction is driven by the outstanding performance of our generation fleet in Virginia, particularly our combined cycle power stations which provided excellent reliability and affordability to our customers while also reducing carbon emissions by displacing coal. In addition, the company’s rapidly increasing renewable portfolio in the Commonwealth reduces both fuel costs and carbon emissions,” Dominion Energy said.
Dominion Energy said it accelerated the adjustment to provide the savings to customers two months earlier than in years past.
If anyone is having trouble paying their bill, customers are advised to visit Dominion Energy’s website to learn about more options.
