Distillery producing sanitizer raises more than $3K in donations to benefit Holli Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reservoir Distillery has raised $3,400 in community donations to benefit the Holli Fund.
The distillery has been producing hand sanitizer for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and the community.
So far, it has produced nearly 30,000 gallons of sanitizer for federal, state and local government agencies, hospitals, first responders and essential businesses. It has also given away more than 1,600 gallons of sanitizer to the public at no cost, the distillery only asked for donations to be made to the Holli Fund, which provides emergency grants to food service workers.
Starting on May 1, the distillery will also be accepting hand sanitizer orders from non-essential businesses. There will be a 5-gallon limit.
Also starting on May 1, the distillery will begin shipping its products within Virginia. However, it is not able to ship the sanitizer.
