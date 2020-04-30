As COVID-19 spreads, most Virginia jails remain overcrowded

Most jails in Virginia remain overcrowded despite efforts to reduce the number of people held in local lockups as COVID-19 spreads, according to state records.
And while Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has touted a 17 percent drop in the jail population around the state since March 1 — a significant decrease in a patchwork system that had been holding 28,000 people — a facility-by-facility review reveals uneven efforts to free-up space to spread out inmates and quarantine new arrivals.
One county, Fauquier, cut its jail population in half, making it one of just 12 facilities to transition from over-capacity to under capacity since March 1.
Other jails saw their populations barely budge, including Hampton Roads Regional Jail, which is holding 106 more inmates than it was designed for and where 41 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at last count.
Advocates say the numbers show why Northam should intervene directly by invoking his pardon power to reduce the number of inmates held in the facilities rather than issue guidance and hope local officials follow it.
“The governor was eager to take credit for the reduction in jail populations as resulting from his guidance,” said Kim Rolla, an attorney with the Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center. “But these numbers don’t support that. The 17 percent statewide average reduction in jail population is obscuring wide variations based on the positions and policies of local criminal legal system actors.”
