COVID-19 outbreak reported at Spotsylvania Aldi store

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Rappahannock Health District confirmed several employees who work in an Aldi grocery store tested positive for COVID-19.
The Aldi is located at 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway in the Four Mile Fork area of Spotsylvania.
“This the first COVID-19 outbreak reported in the localities covered by the health district, with a confirmed outbreak defined as two lab-confirmed cases that are linked by a person, place, or time outside of a household,” a news release said.
The health district said the store underwent a deep cleaning performed by an outside company and has since reopened.
“The health and well-being of our employees and customers is our highest priority,” said Aldi Corporate Manager Philip Roades. “We have asked all employees from this store to self-quarantine to focus on their health. The store was closed temporarily on April 28th for a deep cleaning performed by a third-party service, and it has since reopened with employees from other nearby ALDI locations so we can continue to serve the local community.”
All the employees who are in quarantine are on paid leave, according to Roades.
Several other precautions in place at the store include:
- All employees positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home.
- All employees exposed to the COVID-19 positive cases are quarantining at home for the 14 days after their last exposure to the COVID-19 confirmed employees.
- No employees exposed to the COVID-19 positive cases are working at Aldi until their quarantine period is over.
- Cashiers are placed at least six feet apart.
- Plexiglass barriers have been installed for customer protection.
- High-touch store areas are frequently cleaned and disinfected.
- All employees are wearing face masks
- All employees are practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene while at work.
- The number of customers in the store at one time is limited (40 max).
