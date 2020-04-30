Coronavirus cases near 17,000 in Virginia with close to 600 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 16,901 total COVID-19 cases, 581 deaths and 2,416 hospitalizations throughout the state Friday.
So far, 105,648 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 898 cases, 1298 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
- Chesterfield: 557 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 24 deaths
- Richmond: 364 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 15 deaths
- Hanover: 132 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 12 deaths
- Goochland: 78 cases, 10 hospitalizations, 4 deaths
- Petersburg: 33 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 2 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
Central VA Case Highlights:
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Watch it live on NBC12′s website and news app.
Northam said the state is ready to resume elective surgeries and dental procedures starting May 1 after personal protective equipment shortage fears ended.
“Our hospitals, our clinics, our dental offices, these are safe, these are clean places to go and so while we have been through this pandemic I want to encourage all Virginians that your health care is important,” said Northam.
Until May 8, recreational and entertainment businesses like bowling alleys, theaters and gyms must remain closed. Non-essential retail can remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies will be able to enforce this.
Northam says testing is key to being able to open the state back up and Virginia still ranks close to the bottom, among the states, when it comes to testing per capita.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
The extension does not impact Virginia’s stay at home order, which will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
Northam has also postponed the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020, using his authority as governor.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
