All eastbound lanes closed on I-64 in Goochland after tractor-trailer accident

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All eastbound lanes near mile-marker 150 are closed on I-64 in Goochland County after a tractor-trailer accident occurred.
The accident occurred after a tree fell across the road, causing the driver of the tractor-trailer to crash into the tree.
The driver was not injured.
Traffic is being directed onto the right shoulder.
Drivers should expect delays.
VDOT and Virginia State Police are on the scene working to get the road cleared.
