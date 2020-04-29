Virginia can do better for local dogs destined for experimentation

By Daphna Nachminovitch
If you’ve never heard of Envigo — a facility on more than 330 acres in Cumberland County that has operated under the radar since 1967 — let me give you a glimpse inside.
Last fall, PETA released video footage taken at Envigo’s facility by USDA inspectors, which documented critical violations of federal law. Sick and injured dogs were denied adequate veterinary care, dogs were crammed into rusty, broken enclosures with several inches of moldy feces beneath them.
Many dogs hadn’t even been provided with a solid resting surface and had to stand or lie down on the bare wire. Cages were stacked on top of one another and dogs in the bottom cages were surrounded by walls stained with the waste from the dogs above. Some cages were caked with inches of rotting feces covered with black mold. Kibble was contaminated with insects, mold and rodent feces.
Every dog Envigo breeds are doomed to suffer and/or die in experiments, including some in countries where no animal protection laws or regulations exist. They’re subjected to the terror of being confined and transported internationally for days, only to end up at their destination alone in a steel cage.
Dogs from Envigo have been used in experiments in which their corneas were wounded to the point of ulceration and puppies were injected with steroids and then killed and dissected. In one experiment, puppies were subjected to an oral toxicity test that involved being dosed with a chemical compound three times a day for 28 days and then killed.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed amendment to SB 891 was fair and straightforward. It would simply have extended basic protections to dogs and puppies who are commercially bred for any purpose and closed a longstanding loophole in the Virginia Code that exempts the commonwealth’s largest commercial dog breeder from any state oversight.
This amendment would not have harmed Envigo’s business as long as it wasn’t cutting corners on animal welfare. If private citizens and smaller outfits are required to meet basic standards of care, why shouldn’t this breeding mill, which warehouses almost 5,000 dogs and sells them to laboratories for experiments, be required to do so as well?
Not only did the Office of the Attorney General support Gov. Northam’s recommendation, but an impressive coalition of Virginia and national organizations did also, too, and we are grateful to his administration for trying to do the right thing for these dogs. In addition to PETA, the coalition included Humane Dominion, The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), the Virginia Alliance for Animal Shelters (VAAS), the Virginia Animal Control Association (VACA), the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies (VFHS), the Virginia Pet Advocate Alliance (VPAA), and the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association (VVMA).
