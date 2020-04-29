USDA approves program to feed kids in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Department of Agriculture has approved Virginia to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, a program to help feed children eligible for free or reduced-price meals during school closures.
For the 2019-2020 school year, there were about 594,000 children eligible for free and reduced-price lunch in Virginia.
Under the program, “States have the option to submit a plan to the Secretary of Agriculture for providing these benefits to SNAP and non-SNAP households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures. State agencies may operate Pandemic EBT when a school is closed for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation during which the school would otherwise be in session.”
The new program goes along with previous flexibilities for the Child Nutrition programs that:
- Allow parents and guardians to pick up meals to bring home to their kids;
- Temporarily waive meal times requirements to make it easier to pick up multiple-days’ worth of meals at once;
- Allow meals be served in non-congregate settings to support social distancing;
- Waive the requirement that afterschool meals and snacks served through certain programs be accompanied by educational activities to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus; and
- Allow states, on an individual state-by-state basis, to serve free meals to children in all areas, rather than only those in areas where at least half of students receive free or reduced-price meals.
For more on information on the new program, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.