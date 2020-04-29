Tri-City Chili Peppers delays 2020 inaugural season

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Tri-City Chili Peppers along with the Coastal Plain League announced that the 2020 inaugural season will be delayed from May 28 to July 1.
The delay will allow 15 teams within the league to assess more safety precautions for fans, teams and coaches around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coastal Plain League and Tri-City Chili Peppers say they are heeding all warnings from the CDC and the federal government.
The Coastal Plain League has also considered various restrictions, limitations and timelines provided by state and local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June, depending on the availability of testing and personal protective equipment. The Chili Peppers are talking with other leagues to play additional exhibition games at Shepherd Stadium this summer.
The annual three-day All-Star Showdown and the week-long playoff format have been scratched to make room for more regular-season games with a potential one-game, winner takes all championship to be played at the end of the season featuring the league’s top two teams.
Although a final league schedule has not been released, teams can expect to play 42 league games between July 1 and Aug. 15.
Single-game tickets for the Chili Peppers are not on sale yet, but the team has started a Pepper Priority Program (PPP) on the team’s website.
Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets can register online to be the first to know when they become available and the first to be able to purchase these tickets.
Six, 12-game and full season tickets memberships are still available for purchase online.
To register for PPP or purchase ticket plans, visit the Chili Pepper’s website.
