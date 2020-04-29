Study: Virginia one of the worst states in US for COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Virginia is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to testing for COVID-19.
According to the foundation’s data, Virginia ranks 49th in the United States for tests administered per 1,000 people and ranks 14th in the share of tests positive for COVID-19. Meaning the state is near the top for positive cases but at the bottom for the number of tests given.
As of April 28, 82,753 people have been tested for COVID-19 with the results of the tests already back. Of those tests, 17 percent were positive for coronavirus.
Governor Ralph Northam has continually said reopening the state is tied directly to testing for COVID-19, so the state is working to expand the number of testing labs can process in a day.
The top 10 states for testing include:
The worst states and U.S. territories for testing include:
The Kaiser Family Foundation is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that focuses on national health issues.
