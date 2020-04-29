Sen. Warner’s new proposal would help laid-off workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday the United States Senate approved the latest COVID-19 relief package, which includes $310 billion for the paycheck protection program, a loan program for small businesses.
Virginia Senator Mark Warner is ready to bring another proposal to the table.
“Let’s go ahead and provide direct support from the government, bypass the middle people, the middle man, and pay directly to payroll - a percentage of payroll for workers who’ve been hurt by - for workers who’ve been laid off, who’ve been furloughed,” Warner said.
Warner says that would reconnect workers to their employment and make sure they still maintain health insurance. He also thinks it would make it easier for people to go back to work.
