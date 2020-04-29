Police search for man suspected of stealing cigarettes from business

April 29, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man suspected of stealing cigarettes from a business.

Police said security video shows a man breaking the window of a business in the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road on April 22 shortly before 11 p.m.

Officials said he ran inside, jumped the counter and put packs of cigarettes into a cardboard box he took inside with him.

He then ran from the store towards Patterson Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a white bandanna covering his face, a black skull cap, a black long-sleeve jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

