Police search for man suspected of stealing cigarettes from business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man suspected of stealing cigarettes from a business.
Police said security video shows a man breaking the window of a business in the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road on April 22 shortly before 11 p.m.
Officials said he ran inside, jumped the counter and put packs of cigarettes into a cardboard box he took inside with him.
He then ran from the store towards Patterson Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a white bandanna covering his face, a black skull cap, a black long-sleeve jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.