Petersburg virtual council meeting interrupted by obscene hacker

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg virtual council meeting was interrupted after a man hacked into the video conference and exposed himself.
City leaders were discussing water bills Tuesday afternoon when the man decided to join in - citing sexual innuendos and fondling himself.
“This is a disappointment as we picked this method to make sure we continued to involve our citizens. It’s sad that sick individuals would do this. We are confident law enforcement will address the issue,” Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said.
City leaders have asked the FBI to investigate.
