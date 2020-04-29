Northrop Grumman: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $868 million.
On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.15.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.42 per share.
The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.62 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.
Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.80 to $22.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $35 billion to $35.4 billion.
Northrop Grumman shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.
