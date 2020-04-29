Northam announces expanded payment relief for student loan borrowers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Virginia has secured relief options for 200,000 Virginians with privately held student loans.
The relief is part of a new initiative by Virginia and several other states working with major private student loan servicers.
“Virginians are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of this ongoing public health crisis, and student loan borrowers should not have to deal with the added pressure of how they are going to make their loan payments,” said Northam. “This initiative will provide an important financial lifeline and repayment flexibility to Virginia residents who were not eligible for relief under the CARES Act.”
Under the initiative, Virginians struggling to make payments on Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans, Perkins loans or privately held student loans are eligible for further assistance.
The relief options include:
- Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance
- Waiving late payment fees
- Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting
- Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days
- Working with borrower to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income-based repayment
“These options will provide short-term relief for borrowers with significant changes in their income, which is advisable over the option of non-payment which can lead to default. Borrowers should note that these solutions will impact the terms and conditions of the loans. Before exercising these options, carefully consider the impact of the interest that accrues during the 90-day forbearance and how it will extend the repayment schedule for the loans,” a release said.
Officials encourage borrowers to reach out to their student loan lenders.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.