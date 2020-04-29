Non-profit offers virtual COVID-19 grief ‘camps’ for children, young adults

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond non-profit will soon be able to help children and young adults cope with grief from COVID-19 in a virtual setting.
Typically Comfort Zone Camp holds these interactions in person at a camp-like setting, however due to COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations, the group will now hold these “camps” online during this time of need.
"We were a big responder after 9/11 and this has a lot of eerie similarities,” said CEO and Founder Lynne Hughes. “We know kids and adults and families are grieving right now."
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 522 deaths from COVID-19 across the Commonwealth. That’s 522 men and women who have loved ones grieving during this unprecedented time.
“They're quarantined at home and they're grieving in isolation,” Hughes said. “It may not seem real because they can't have the funerals and may not have gotten to say goodbye to the loved one."
As a result, Hughes said they're working on a program specifically for families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
"We can't wait for camps to open back up, we've got to create some resources to help people who are grieving now," she said.
The COVID-loss virtual camps are expected to start in late May, however Hughes said there is one virtual camp that’s kicking off on Saturday (May 2) for other folks who have experienced a different type of grief.
"It’s for people ages 13 and up who have experienced life grief as a result of COVID,” Hughes said. “So, for the Seniors in high school, college students with the disruption for colleges, job loss, parents, first responders, health care workers and teachers."
Hughes said the camp will run about two hours and is free.
"I think we need to try and take it in baby steps and day by day,” she added. “It's really daunting if we try to figure out what our life will look like in the future and when is this ban going to be lifted; what does new normal look like.
Registration for the life-grief virtual camp is open through Friday on the non-profit’s website.
As for the COVID-loss camp, Hughes said they’re working on putting a registration form online in the next week to allow people to sign up for that virtual opportunity.
