News to Know for April 29: Meat plants to remain open; Biden wins Ohio mail-in primary; Vigil for Deep Run Student; Shooting death of 12-year-old; First Alert for heavy rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab your rain boots, umbrella (and masks of course) before you head out the door this morning!
Our next big chance of rain will return Thursday with another soaking likely. First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and a few strong storms possible.
Mostly to partly sunny, warm and turning windy. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy.
Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000, some states began loosening lockdown orders Friday on their pandemic-wounded businesses, despite warnings from health experts that the gradual steps toward normalcy might be happening too soon.
There has been intense blowback from doctors and other health officials on Friday after Trump’s offhand comment wondering if disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19.
It has caused health officials, doctors and disinfectant makers to issue warnings against ingesting, injecting, or using any other route into the body. Health officials said to use commonsense and that disinfectants are not healthcare products.
President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.
The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves.
Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers’ health.
More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation’s largest, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota.
Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.
The plan to reopen Virginia’s badly suffering economy came into focus Friday afternoon, with Northam announcing his “Forward Virginia Blueprint.”
Reopening the state is tied directly to testing for COVID-19, so the state is working to expand the number of testing labs that can process in a day.
Northam has postponed the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020, using his authority as governor.
He says he wants elections to be as late in the year as possible since social distancing guidelines could get in the way of normal voting, and he urges people to absentee vote.
The Henrico community is mourning the death of a high school football player killed in a boating accident on Lake Anna.
Gabe Henderson was a junior at Deep Run High School and was already getting the attention of college football programs across the state.
On Tuesday, students took part in a drive-by memorial, each passing car stopping for a second to say ‘goodbye.’
Deep Run Principal Brian Fellows said, “Gabe was a hard worker in the classroom and on the athletic fields, recently receiving offers from William & Mary, VMI, and Norfolk State. Gabe was loved by his peers, his teachers at DRHS and other schools, his coaches, our staff, and members of our community, and was respected by his opponents on the football field and basketball court.”
Police say a death investigation is underway after a young boy was shot and killed in Petersburg.
On April 28 at approximately 10:22 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Buckner Street for the report of a person shot.
After arriving on the scene, officers located a juvenile male deceased with a gunshot wound. Police said the boy is 12 years old.
Police taped off sections of the street, as detectives pieced together what lead to the victim’s death.
Joe Biden won Ohio’s presidential primary Tuesday, clinching a contest that was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus.
The primary was the first major test of statewide elections via mail amid an outbreak.
There were reports of confusion but no widespread disruption.
It wasn’t like Wisconsin earlier this month when voters were forced to overlook social distancing guidelines to stand in a line wearing masks to cast ballots.
Henrico County Board of Supervisors announced that a public hearing will be held to temporarily change polling locations that are in retirement communities and long-term care facilities.
The polling locations in Henrico that have been hotspots in the COVID-19 pandemic are:
- Westminster Canterbury
- Chestnut Grove Assisted Living
- Stratford Hall Manorcare
- Hermitage at Cedarfield
If the changes are approved, the locations will go back to normal for the November elections.
The public hearing for the location changes will take place on May 26.
Marquis and Tanesha Allen promised their daughter, Taylor, a trip to Disney World for her fifth birthday. Taylor loves Disney, is a huge fan of Elsa, and watches something Disney-related constantly.
On Tuesday, Taylor’s fifth birthday, her front yard was transformed into her own Wonderland.
Her dad dressed as Mickey Mouse, her mother as Minnie, even her favorite princess, Elsa, made an appearance.
Some of her family was with her, but since they could not have a party because of social distancing requirements, they held a parade instead.
A long line of cars passed by Taylor’s home, wishing her a happy birthday and dropping off gifts.
The best way to cheer yourself is to cheer someone else up - Mark Twain
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.