More than 1,000 Henrico employees tested for COVID-19, only one positive

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Out of more than 1,000 Henrico County employees tested for COVID-19, only one tested positive for the disease.
Deputy County Manager for Public Safety Tony McDowell announced that information at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.
This data comes after the County set up a testing site at Virginia Center Commons on April 22 to test all public safety and essential employees who work for Henrico County.
However, McDowell said before they opened the site, 81 first responders were tested at Employee Health Services on April 20/21; all results came back negative.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, 879 employees were tested for COVID-19; three people initially came back with positive results, but on follow-up tests, two of them tested negative.
“Even with just partial data we can tell you that this is a large enough sample of our first responders and front-line workers that we can say fairly conclusively that we do not have a large number of infected employees infected who are working on the front line,” McDowell said. “Which also means they are not asymptomatic carriers for the virus.”
Health care workers at the site conducted two types of tests:
- Antigen test: Will determine if an individual is infected with COVID-19.
- Antibody test: Will determine if an individual was previously infected.
In terms of antibody testing, 16 people tested positive for early antibodies and four people tested positive for late antibodies.
According to McDowell, only one employee within the group tested positive for both antibodies.
“That employee is someone who had COVID-19 last month and recovered from it,” he said. “The antibody test is exactly what you think it would be, that this individual had COVID-19, recovered from it and built antibodies.”
Henrico County Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard said the plan is to keep the site up and running through May 5.
Over the last week the County has also expanded the testing site for other County employees including front-line workers with the public-school system and general government.
However, through the County’s regional partnerships, the administrators opened the opportunity for more partners to take advantage of this testing.
So far Powhatan County, Richmond International Airport public safety (Fire/Police), Virginia Department of Emergency Management, GRTC, Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Little Sisters of the Poor, and other state employees (courts, magistrate, etc) have opted to be tested.
“It’s up to each partner to decide how they want to use the resource,” Baynard said.
“Fortunately, Henrico County and residents have done what is necessary to flatten the curve and avoid fears from becoming a reality,” McDowell said. “While we are very cautious… we are at the moment beginning to focus our attention more on testing, on community engagement and education efforts, planning for the future and making sure we’ve learned from the incredible events from the last few months.”
McDowell said the County is reporting the results to the Virginia Department of Health, but it is unknown how many of the tests have been reported so far.
On Wednesday, VDH data for Henrico County showed 3,025 people had been tested to date, with 846 positive cases, 122 hospitalizations and 98 deaths.
