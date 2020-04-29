Make-A-Wish celebrate 40th anniversary with new campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation with a new campaign called ‘Wishes Need Stars Like You’.
Make-A-Wish started began in 1980 and has created life-changing wishes for over 300,000 children in the U.S. and its territories and over 500,000 wishes worldwide.
April 29 marks World Wish Day, in which Make-A-Wish members around the world recognize and honor those who sparked the global movement inspired by a 7-year-old named Chris Greicius from Phoenix, Arizona 40 years ago.
Greicius was battling leukemia and wanted to be a police officer. On April 29, 1980, the community in Phoenix, Arizona came together to make Chris’s wish come true before he passed away just a few days later.
Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are using April 29 to launch ‘Wishes Need Stars Like You’, which is a new campaign that rallies the collective star power of everyday people and sponsors who help wish kids and their families when they need it the most.
“Wishes Need Stars Like You is a call-to-action to the shining stars all around us – the people and organizations who have the power to bring hope to children, families and communities who need it most," Richard K. Davis, Make-A-Wish America president and CEO said. "Together, they’ve helped Make-A-Wish transform countless lives over the past 40 years, but there’s still lots more work to be done before every eligible child can experience the power of a wish.”
The following Make-A-Wish national sponsors will take part in the 40th anniversary:
- The Walt Disney Company
- Macy’s
- GameStop
- WWE
- ABC Supply
- Allegiant Air
- American Airlines
- American Freight
- Avis
- Brooks Brother
- Fairmont Hotels
- Frigo Cheese Heads
- Keebler
- Lokai
- Marquis Spas
- NowMobile
- Party City
- Petland
- Southwest Airlines
- Subaru of America
- Topgolf
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Trusted Choice
- United Airlines
Make-A-Wish has granted more than 5,200 life-changing wishes since 1987 for children in communities throughout Virginia.
For more information about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and how you can contribute to creating hope for the future, click here.
