Lewis Ginter hopes to rehire some employees with government loan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden says it plans to rehire some positions on a temporary basis after receiving funds from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan.
“There are still many outstanding questions regarding the use of these funds. We hope to get clearer guidance from the government over the next several days, but we are cautiously optimistic,” Lewis Ginter said in a release.
If the regulations are consistent with the preliminary language from the Small Business Administration, the garden plans to restore funding for employees who have continued to work at reduced rates for two months, along with re-hiring certain positions that are able to help with the caretaking of the facility.
“The PPP loans are for eight weeks. The Garden can increase emergency staffing through June 15, but cannot guarantee positions beyond that point. A Garden closure past June 15 would continue to impact vital revenue streams,” a release said.
An opening date for the gardens is still unknown.
