Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s most populous county is moving ahead this week with its plan to outfit police officers with body-worn cameras. Fairfax Police Chief Edwin Roessler said the first phase of the three-year program to outfit officers with cameras begins on Friday. That first phase begins with more than 400 cameras being put into service. Plans call for similar numbers of cameras to be phased in for each of the next two years. Year one of the project costs about $4.3 million. Finishing the program over the next two years will require an additional $6.7 million. Roessler warned future funding could be delayed because of budget woes caused by the coronavirus.