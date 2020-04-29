Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam order ensures protections for health care workers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order which his office says reinforces some existing liability protections for the state's health care workers. The order Northam signed on Tuesday says it is in the public interest to afford healthcare providers with adequate protection against liability for good faith actions or omissions taken as they fight the pandemic. Meanwhile, the University of Virginia Health System announced it would implement a series of moves in response to lost revenue stemming from the outbreak. That includes reductions in pay for leadership and physicians and reduced contributions to retirement funds.
POLICE BODY CAMERAS
Fairfax County Police move forward on body camera plan
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s most populous county is moving ahead this week with its plan to outfit police officers with body-worn cameras. Fairfax Police Chief Edwin Roessler said the first phase of the three-year program to outfit officers with cameras begins on Friday. That first phase begins with more than 400 cameras being put into service. Plans call for similar numbers of cameras to be phased in for each of the next two years. Year one of the project costs about $4.3 million. Finishing the program over the next two years will require an additional $6.7 million. Roessler warned future funding could be delayed because of budget woes caused by the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUN RANGE
Judge rules Virginia gun range can open amid virus closures
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Virginia gun range must be allowed to open to customers despite a statewide executive order requiring nonessential businesses to close because of the coronavirus. The order issued Monday by a Lynchburg judge says federal and state protections on the right to bear arms outweigh any emergency authority held by Gov. Ralph Northam to order the gun range closed. The SafeSide gun range in Lynchburg was joined by several gun rights groups in filing the lawsuit challenging the governor’s executive order. Attorney General Mark Herring said his office is analyzing the decision.
DOGS OFF BALCONY
Virginia man accused of throwing dogs off balcony
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he threw two dogs off a fifth-floor balcony to their death. Arlington County Police say they were called to a residential complex Monday afternoon in the county’s Courthouse neighborhood. Police say the dogs had been taken to animal hospitals before officers arrived and were pronounced dead at the hospitals. Zachary Hanson of Arlington was arrested at the residence and charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. The 26-year-old is being held at the county jail pending a preliminary hearing in August. Hanson’s lawyer did not return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment.
RADFORD UNIVERSITY-REOPENING
Radford University president announces August reopening
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The president of Radford University says his school will reopen on Aug. 3. President Brian Hemphill said in a campus-wide statement that reopening will include full operations, such as on-campus housing and dining services, followed by face-to-face instruction beginning on Aug. 24. Radford moved its classes for the current semester online following spring break in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Radford’s various summer session classes – offered between mid-May through Aug. 1 – were also moved online earlier this month. Hemphill also said the school is working on contingencies based on information from public health experts, but the statement didn't specify.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE REVENUE LOSS
Virginia Tech could lose up to $240 million because of virus
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has announced it could lose millions in revenue during the coming months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. University President Tim Sands said in a statement Sunday that there will be an estimated $50 million to $67 million drain during the spring and summer semester. Sands says the financial hit the school is taking from canceled sports events, housing and other revenue streams is bound to make it a challenging year. He says the university is estimating to lose an additional $48 to $240 million in the fall. School officials will announce in early June if there will be tuition increases.
AP-VA-MOTORCYCLE POLICE CHASE
Police: Motorcyclist strikes trooper's vehicle during chase
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — State police in Virginia say that a motorcyclist who was fleeing police ended up striking a trooper’s vehicle head-on. Virginia State Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper suffered minor injuries. Police said that the chase began early Tuesday morning in the city of Chesapeake. State troopers said the motorcyclist was driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 64. They said the person on the motorcycle refused to stop when they tried to pull the person over. Police said the suspect exited the interstate only to strike a trooper’s vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRAVEL-INSURANCE-
Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The limitations of travel insurance have been brought into stark relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Would-be travelers are frustrated over denied claims for hundreds _ if not thousands _ of dollars. Plane tickets, vacation homes and other excursions are going uncovered even though some say they couldn’t have reached their destinations because of travel restrictions. Basic travel insurance policies generally don’t cover pandemics or fears of getting sick. And plans often have a very specific list of covered reasons for cancellation, such as losing a job or a terrorist attack. But many who purchased plans assumed that virus-related cancellations were covered. Some say policies were difficult to understand.